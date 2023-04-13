Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $265,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,055. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

