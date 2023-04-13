Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,925 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSJO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 107,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.