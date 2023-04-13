Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 711,662 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,662 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 302,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,507. The company has a market capitalization of $967.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.