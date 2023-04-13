Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.46. 710,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,467. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

