AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.50 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.80 million. AudioCodes also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

AudioCodes stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AudioCodes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at $6,208,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

