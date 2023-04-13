Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.64.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.