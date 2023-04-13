AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $3,653,716.80 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $19.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,618.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,873. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,625.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,478.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,426.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.