AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,617.92

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,617.92 and last traded at $2,615.27, with a volume of 76097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,598.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,475.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,425.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,540 shares of company stock valued at $86,474,375. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.