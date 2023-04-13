Avalanche Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.29 billion and $260.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $19.27 or 0.00062679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,253,841 coins and its circulating supply is 326,191,121 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

