Avalanche Trading Up 5.2% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.16 billion and approximately $251.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.89 or 0.00062175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00039028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,253,221 coins and its circulating supply is 326,190,501 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

