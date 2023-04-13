Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.27

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.27 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 303.80 ($3.76). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.72), with a volume of 1,575,229 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.73) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.75 ($4.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 312.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

