Bank of America Boosts Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target to $7.80

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $6.50 to $7.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE AAN opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,132,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.