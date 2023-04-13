Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.54. 7,308,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,740,016. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

