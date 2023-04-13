Bank of America Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $17.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of NEO opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

