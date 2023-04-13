Bank of America Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $17.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
Shares of NEO opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.