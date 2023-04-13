Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

WFC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,859,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,939,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

