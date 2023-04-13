Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,631. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 906.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

