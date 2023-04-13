Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.50. 1,102,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,224. The company has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average is $171.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.