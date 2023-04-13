Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.11. 237,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.23. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

