Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €88.00 ($95.65) and traded as high as €99.10 ($107.72). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €98.62 ($107.20), with a volume of 1,060,245 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €98.47 and its 200 day moving average is €88.09.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

