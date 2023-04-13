Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.00 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

