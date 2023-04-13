Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.37).

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.39) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.84) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.75), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,810.15). In related news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($614,340.56). Also, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,810.15). Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 595 ($7.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 616.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 629.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,809.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 695 ($8.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. Beazley’s payout ratio is presently 12,380.95%.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

