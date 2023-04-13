BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

BRBR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 821,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,444. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

