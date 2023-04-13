Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 66,667 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vertex Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
