Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 66,667 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

About Vertex Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

