BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.
Insider Transactions at Cummins
Cummins Stock Down 1.2 %
Cummins stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.91. 167,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
