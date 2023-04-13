BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 191 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.37. 324,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

