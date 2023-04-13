BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.48. 1,647,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

