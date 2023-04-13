BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,706 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 686,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.11. 260,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,896. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $72.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

