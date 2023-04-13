BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

WFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.35. 4,224,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,881,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

