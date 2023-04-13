Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 649 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,675. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.09 and its 200 day moving average is $313.63.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

