Bickling Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 612,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

