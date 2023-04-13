Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,779 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 648.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 144,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,085. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $545.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

