Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,984,348. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

