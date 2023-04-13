BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $41,922.79 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $41,922.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.94 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $861.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioLife Solutions

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

