BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.50.

BNTX opened at $125.81 on Monday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,263.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

