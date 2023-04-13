Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,913,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $159.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,027. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.68 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading

