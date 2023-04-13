Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669,167. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

