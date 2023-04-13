Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,722,620. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

