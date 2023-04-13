Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $12.09 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $12.09 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00035610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

