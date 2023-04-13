Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $440.86

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 440.86 ($5.46) and traded as high as GBX 469.50 ($5.81). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 465 ($5.76), with a volume of 53,118 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.33) to GBX 475 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.05. The company has a market capitalization of £379.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,125.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.