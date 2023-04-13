Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.7% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,727,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 155,558 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.56. 2,455,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,985,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

