Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $624.53. 424,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

