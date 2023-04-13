Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $103.93

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $63.64 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

