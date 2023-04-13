Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$4.28

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The firm has a market cap of C$711.60 million, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

