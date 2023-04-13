Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

CG opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.