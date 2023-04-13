BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get BRP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

DOOO stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.