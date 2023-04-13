Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.
Bunge Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.30. 1,347,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
