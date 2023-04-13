Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.30. 1,347,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.