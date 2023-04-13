Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 303.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.