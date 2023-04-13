Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.62. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

