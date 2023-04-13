Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 43.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.