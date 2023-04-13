Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

